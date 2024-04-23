Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes 'head over heels' in love

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes never shy away from making each other feel valued, claim sources.
An insider has revealed one such occasion where love was truly in the air for them.
“She seemed very comfortable turning 50. Ryan constantly tells her she's beautiful. He made her birthday very special,” the source told PEOPLE magazine.
They added, “Eva and Ryan are truly such a happy couple. They're very supportive of each other’s passions. They’re also grateful for the financial freedom their work gives them, and they're all about family time.”
“They’re great at balancing everything,” the insider continued highlighting Ryan and Eva's unconditional love.
For the unversed, Eva Mendes celebrated her milestone birthday on March 5 and the Barbie actor went out of the way to make his lady feel special and loved.
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling began dating after hitting it right off on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, a 2012 film.
The couple share two cute daughters Esmeralda Amanda, 9 ½, and Amanda Lee, 8.