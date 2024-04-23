Pregnant Hilary Duff flaunts growing belly as due date draws near

Pregnant Hilary Duff flaunts growing belly as due date draws near
Hilary Duff is expecting her fourth child with ex-husband Mike Comrie 

Hilary Duff was spotted out and about in Los Angeles city on Monday, showing off her baby bump in style.

The former Disney star aced maternity fashion for the outing, a black tank top with cargo pants and sneakers.

Her blonde tresses and sun shades did all the talking as she walked the streets holding cold coffee in her hand.

Duff is pregnant with her fourth child, her third with husband Matthew Koma.

To note, Hilary Duff is already a mama to two adorable daughters, Mae James and Banks Violet with her now husband while she shares a 12-year-old son with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Recently the star on her Instagram stories addressed details about her delivery date.

"Hi friends — this is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) ... I am no longer responding to texts or dm's about 'when baby is coming,” she wrote.

"I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me...nobody wants it more than me!!!!! Babies come when they are ready. I am trying my best to be patient!" she added.

"The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know.” 

