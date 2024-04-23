Taapsee Pannu showers love on her beloved husband Mathias Boe: 'Such a star'

  • April 23, 2024
Taapsee Pannu heaps praise on her husband Mathias Boe 

Taapsee Pannu hails her husband, badminton player Mathias Boe in a heartwarming display of affection.

The Dunki actress took to her Instagram stories to share a poignant quote by Boe, celebrating her husband's dedication to his sport.

Boe’s quote read, "Shining a spotlight on every player's special ability creates a greater illumination of the beauty of this sport. That's the best part of being a coach.”

“Such a star YOU are. Spreading light around (red heart emoji),” Taapsee heaps praise.

Taapsee Pannu and Boe tied-the-knot in an intimate wedding ceremony which was a mix of both Sikh and Christian rules.

Leaked footage from the ceremony featured Pannu walking down the aisle in a red bridal dress alongside her sister and friends.

Taapsee and Mathias known for their high-profile romance have not shared any wedding pictures on social media.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will star in the movie Khel Khel Mein with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal in pivotal roles.

She will next be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, a sequel to Haseen Dillruba. 

