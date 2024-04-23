Dutch actor Donny Roelvink converts to Islam

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Dutch actor Donny Roelvink converts to Islam, recites Shahada
Dutch actor Donny Roelvink finally embraces Islam 

Dutch actor and singer Donny Roelvink has entered the fold of Islam on Friday, April 19, by reciting the Shahadah.

Donny made headlines after he was seen taking the Shahada inside a mosque in a viral Instagram video.

In the reel, Donny was seen taking his testimony of faith on a mic as crowds gathered. 

جنگ نیوز

The near-fatal car accident and a cancer diagnosis caused him to revert to Islam.

The news of him embracing Islam has spread frenzy online as all his Muslim fans are welcoming him to Deen with open arms.

One fan wrote, “ Mashallah.”

The second penned, "Mashallah Islam is the only one growing religion Alhamdullilah.”

“ What a great news,” a third user commented.

“ Welcome brother,” expressed the fourth.”

As evident by his Instagram profile, Donny has been frequently visiting mosques, observing Ramadan and reading the Quran over the past few weeks which happens to be a clear sign of his faith.

Last year, the ONE championship flyweight Muay Thai champion embraced Islam.

The German footballer Robert Bauer also found spirituality and converted to Islam. 

