Pakistani celebrities Instagram accounts disabled in India amid ongoing tensions

  • May 01, 2025
Several Pakistani superstars including Hania Amir, Sajal Aly, and Bilal Abbas have had their Instagram accounts disabled in India.

Users in the country are unable to get updates from their favourite Pakistani actors.

This comes amid the on-going tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22.

Other Pakistani celebrities whose social media have been affected by this ban include Sanam Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas, Maya Ali and Ali Zafar.

When fans tried to access their Instagram accounts, a message appeared on the screen, noting, "Account not available in India. This is because we compiled with a legal request to restrict this content."

However, there are some Pakistani celebrities who have been spared from the ban including Fawad Khan, Wahaj Ali and Samar Jafri.

Fans reaction to the ban

In the latest Instagram post of the Parwarish star, a fan penned, "Apkaa acc ko kuch nahi hua thank god [thank god nothing happened to your account]."

Along with that, the comment section was flooded with Indian fans sharing how they cannot watch Samar's currently airing drama on YouTube anymore.

This is because India has also banned 16 Pakistani channels for allegedly "spreading provocation and communally sensitive content," including the one of Pakistani former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

