Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style

Shah Rukh Khan becomes first male Bollywood star to walk Met Gala 2025 red carpet in New York City

Shah Rukh Khan has been confirmed to make his highly-anticipated Met Gala debut.

The delightful news was announced on Sunday, April 27, by an Instagram handle Diet Sabya, a renowned fashion-critic account.

After weeks of speculations, in a social media post, Diet Sabya confirmed that the Dilwale actor will walk the red carpet of the prestigious fashion event.


Shah Rukh will be stealing the spotlight styled in one of the most renowned Indian designers, Sabyasachi Mukerjee.

This would be a monumental milestone for the 59-year-old actor as he will become the first Indian male actor to ever grace the Met Gala red carpet.

About Met Gala 2025

Met Gala 2025, which is a charity event for The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute will take place on Monday, May 5 in New York City.

The theme for the event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L. Miller's 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

This year, Met Gala will be co-chair by Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and Anna Wintour, with LeBron James as an honorary chair.

