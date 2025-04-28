Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday

The 'Liger' star honored fellow actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in heartfelt birthday post

Ananya Panday is celebrating her fellow actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 38th birthday. 

The Liger actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 28, to pay a heartfelt tribute to the Kushi actress on her special day.  

Ananya shared an adorable photo of Samantha from her recent trip to Sydney, Australia's Wildlife Park.

The Student of the Year 2 starlet penned a moving birthday note for her close pal, "Happy birthday my loveliest girl inside out."

"Big love to you always Sammy @samantharuthprabhuoffl," she concluded. 

According to media reports, Samantha and Ananya have never worked together in Indian movies, however, the actresses are often observed exchanging positive messages for each other on social media.

As reported by The Times, the 38-year-old Indian actress has shared a heartfelt message praising Ananya's performance in her Netflix film, CTRL

In November 2024, Samantha posted the poster of Ananya's movie on her Instagram Stories, calling Ananya's performance "outstanding." 

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects 

On the work front, Ananya Panday is filming for her upcoming Bollywood movie, Chand Mera Dil, which is slated to be released in 2025.   

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also preparing for her new web series titled Rakth Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

The series also stars renowned Bollywood actor and Ananya’s former boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapoor. 

The release date of Rakth Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom has not been disclosed yet. 

