Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5' 

Bollywood's comedy king, Akshay Kumar, sparked excitement among the fans after sharing the first teaser of his highly-anticipated comedy movie, Housefull 5.
The 57-year-old Indian actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 30, to drop the official glimpse into his forthcoming fifth installment of the iconic comedy series, Housefull.
In the new movie, Akshay Kumar reunited with several Bollywood figures including Riteish Deshmukh Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Faredeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Chitrangada Singh, Jackie Shroff, Soundarya Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, and others.
In the one-minute-fifteen-second teaser, the star-studded cast is revealed with a glimpse of the first song, Lal Pari, in the background.
Akshay penned in his caption, "15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began!"
"India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th installment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy... But a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of," the caption stated.
The father-of-two further revealed in his cheeky note that his new film is set to hit theatres on June 6th, 2025.
Akshay Kumar appeared in Housefull series since 2010
For those unaware, the first series of the movie, Housefull, starring Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh was released in April 2010.
While, the second, third, and fourth installments were launched in 2012, 2016, and 2019.