Trending

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'

The 'Kesari 2' star shared highly-anticipated teaser of his new film 'Housefull 5' on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 30, 2025

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5' 

Bollywood's comedy king, Akshay Kumar, sparked excitement among the fans after sharing the first teaser of his highly-anticipated comedy movie, Housefull 5.

The 57-year-old Indian actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, April 30, to drop the official glimpse into his forthcoming fifth installment of the iconic comedy series, Housefull.

In the new movie, Akshay Kumar reunited with several Bollywood figures including Riteish Deshmukh Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Nargis Fakhri, Faredeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chunky Panday, Chitrangada Singh, Jackie Shroff, Soundarya Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

In the one-minute-fifteen-second teaser, the star-studded cast is revealed with a glimpse of the first song, Lal Pari, in the background.

Akshay penned in his caption, "15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began!"

"India’s Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th installment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy... But a KILLER Comedy! Here’s presenting the teaser of," the caption stated.

The father-of-two further revealed in his cheeky note that his new film is set to hit theatres on June 6th, 2025.

Akshay Kumar appeared in Housefull series since 2010 

For those unaware, the first series of the movie, Housefull, starring Akshay Kumar, and Riteish Deshmukh was released in April 2010.

While, the second, third, and fourth installments were launched in 2012, 2016, and 2019. 

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment

Prince William, Kate share ‘powerful reminder’ to protect environment
Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'

Lamine Yamal shuts down Messi comparisons: 'I don't compare myself'
Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'

Akshay Kumar drops exciting teaser of upcoming movie 'Housefull 5'
Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch

Queen Mary appears in film honoring Countess Danner ahead of exhibition launch
'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
'Piku' creator Shoojit Sircar pays sombre tribute to late actor Irrfan Khan
Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor shares rare glimpse of her mom life with son Vayu
Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Ananya Panday pens touching tribute to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday
Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Shah Rukh Khan to make Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi style
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release
Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes
Varun Dhawan pens gratitude note after heartfelt birthday wishes
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal’s 'Love & War' release date faces delay?
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate
Aamir Khan defends Hindi film industry as regional films escalate
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey
Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya shares rare insight on his sobriety journey
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid 'Chhorii 2' release
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about backlash amid 'Chhorii 2' release
Rohit Shetty reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured rift
Rohit Shetty reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's rumoured rift
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji returns as brave cop