Akshay Kumar breaks silence on criticism after 'Kesari Chapter 2' release

The 'Hera Pheri' star was last appeared in a historical-drama movie 'Kesari Chapter 2'

Akshay Kumar opened up about the ongoing criticism after releasing his new film, Kesari Chapter 2.

In an interview with the YouTube channel of Zee Music India, the Sky Force star broke his silence on the online backlash he has faced in the entertainment industry.

The father-of-two also emphasized the role of the audience in making any project a success, stating, "The audience is the boss because they pay for the whole thing."

"When they clap for me, then it’s a motivation, when they criticize, I get to learn as well. I always want to evolve my work if I get genuine feedback, I never ignore it," Akshay remarked. 

He also noted that whenever the audience wants him to work on his choice of role, he always tries to opt for different characters and scripts.

"Do something different. So, I tried doing different movies as well. Criticism hurts sometimes, but if it comes from the heart, it only makes you better," the popular Indian actor added.

The 57-year-old Indian actor-turned-film producer shared his fears regarding his acting career, saying, "Besides falling from a helicopter, my biggest fear is that when I wake up one day, there are no messages that day I will feel my turn is over."

Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Kesari Chapter 2' release 

On the work front, Akshay Kumar last appeared in his new movie, Kesari Chapter 2, alongside renowned Indian actress Ananya Panday, R. Madhavan, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

The historical-drama was released in theatres on April 18, 2025. 

