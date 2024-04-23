Linda Hamilton delays retirement plans for 'Stranger Things' season finale

Linda Hamilton postponed her retirement plans for Stranger Things .
Hamilton is set to appear in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things on Netflix, expected in 2025.
In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Terminator star explained, “if they hadn’t called, she was ready to take a permanent break from a physically demanding career.”
"I literally felt like I was an actress getting my first meaningful part [with ‘Stranger Things’]," she shared.
Linda further added, "It’s funny how it recycles. It’s not that I felt forgotten, but I was actually talking about retirement, not because there isn’t enough to do, but just because I’m tired of being tough."
She candidly revealed her physical struggles, saying, "My hip was hurting for a couple of years, and I was like, ‘I’m just so tired of being tough, and I just want to be able to make plans and make sure I can be there,’ because actors never, ever can be there when they say they’re going to be there."
Just when she contemplated retirement, fate intervened. “When I said retirement, cut to two weeks or so later, Stranger Things called him and said, ‘Is Linda Hamilton available from June to June?’ And he went, ‘Yes.’” She added, “He didn’t even ask me.”
Even if she had bid farewell to her acting career, Hamilton noted that she still would’ve “come out of retirement” just for Stranger Things.
Linda Hamilton is renowned for her role in the 1984 sci-fi hit The Terminator, where she starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.