Linda Hamilton delays retirement plans for 'Stranger Things' season finale

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Linda Hamilton put retirement on hold for role ‘Stranger Things’
 Linda Hamilton put retirement on hold for role ‘Stranger Things’

Linda Hamilton postponed her retirement plans for Stranger Things .

Hamilton is set to appear in the upcoming final season of Stranger Things on Netflix, expected in 2025.

In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Terminator star explained, “if they hadn’t called, she was ready to take a permanent break from a physically demanding career.”

"I literally felt like I was an actress getting my first meaningful part [with ‘Stranger Things’]," she shared.

Linda further added,  "It’s funny how it recycles. It’s not that I felt forgotten, but I was actually talking about retirement, not because there isn’t enough to do, but just because I’m tired of being tough."

She candidly revealed her physical struggles, saying, "My hip was hurting for a couple of years, and I was like, ‘I’m just so tired of being tough, and I just want to be able to make plans and make sure I can be there,’ because actors never, ever can be there when they say they’re going to be there."

Just when she contemplated retirement, fate intervened. “When I said retirement, cut to two weeks or so later, Stranger Things called him and said, ‘Is Linda Hamilton available from June to June?’ And he went, ‘Yes.’” She added, “He didn’t even ask me.”

Even if she had bid farewell to her acting career, Hamilton noted that she still would’ve “come out of retirement” just for Stranger Things.

Linda Hamilton is renowned for her role in the 1984 sci-fi hit The Terminator, where she starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hollywood News

Joe Alwyn moves on from ex girlfriend Taylor Swift: Reports

Joe Alwyn moves on from ex girlfriend Taylor Swift: Reports

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Justin Bieber’s crying selfies spark divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s crying selfies spark divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber
Travis Kelce auctions ‘significant other’ Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour' tickets

Travis Kelce auctions ‘significant other’ Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour' tickets
Tom Holland cheers on girlfriend Zendaya’s film 'Challengers'

Tom Holland cheers on girlfriend Zendaya’s film 'Challengers'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity gala

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity gala
Anne Hathaway’s early Hollywood days marked by ‘chronic stress’

Anne Hathaway’s early Hollywood days marked by ‘chronic stress’
Rihanna drops exciting clues about her 2024 Met Gala look: Deets inside

Rihanna drops exciting clues about her 2024 Met Gala look: Deets inside
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share adorable hug at NYC date night

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share adorable hug at NYC date night
Kanye West faces legal action over ex-security guard's startling revelations

Kanye West faces legal action over ex-security guard's startling revelations
Nicole Kidman overwhelmed with emotion at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Nicole Kidman overwhelmed with emotion at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala
Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for unforgettable tour experience

Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for unforgettable tour experience

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England