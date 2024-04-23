Anne Hathaway makes shocking revelations about ‘gross’ chemistry test in early 2000s

  by Web Desk
  April 23, 2024
Anne Hathaway makes shocking revelations about ‘gross’ chemistry test in early 2000s
Anne Hathaway makes shocking revelations about ‘gross’ chemistry test in early 2000s

Anne Hathaway spilled beans on some questionable practices in Hollywood she had to follow in early days of her career back in 2000s.

The Devil Wears Prada actress, who is gearing for the release of her upcoming film The Idea Of You got candid about making out with 10 different guys in early 2000s for what she called as a “gross” chemistry test.

In her recent interview with V Magazine, Anne Hathaway revealed, “Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it.”

The 41-year-old actress went on to explain, “I was told, ‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast. Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’”

While recalling her reaction, Anne continued, “And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

The Interstellar actress admitted that she was “terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled ‘difficult'” despite being “so young.”

Without mentioning the name of any movies Anne Hathaway confessed, “So I just pretended I was excited and got on with it.”

The Princess Diaries clarified that, “It wasn’t a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time and now we know better.”

Anne Hathaway's upcoming film The Idea of You will be premiering on May 2, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

