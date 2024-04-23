Ayushmann Khurrana had dumped wife Tahira Kashyap for ‘attention from other girls’

Ayushmann Khurrana had once dumped his childhood sweetheart, Tahira Kashyap, because of getting attention from other girls after emerging as the MTV Roadies winner in 2004.
It was just the second season of the already popular reality series, and the amount of fame that had landed by the actor’s feet was something hard to handle as he was only in his late teens back then.
Speaking at Mashable Mehfil, the star said, “It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16 – 17. I remember, I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls.”
“I went through that phase when you’re just getting a taste of fame. I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh and I broke with Tahira saying that ‘I want to live my life.’ ”
But it only took Ayushmann six months to hit reset and knock on his ex-romance’s door for getting back together.
They had been dating since 12th grade after all.
“6 months later, I went back to her and told her, ‘I can’t do this anymore! f*** boy nahi ban sakta main,” he recalled with a smile.
Eventually, Tahira tied the knot with him in 2008 and these forever lovebirds now share two children.