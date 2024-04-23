Ayushmann Khurrana had dumped wife Tahira Kashyap for ‘attention from other girls’

  • by Web Desk
  • April 23, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana had dumped wife Tahira Kashyap for ‘attention from other girls’
Ayushmann Khurrana couldn’t grapple with fame

Ayushmann Khurrana had once dumped his childhood sweetheart, Tahira Kashyap, because of getting attention from other girls after emerging as the MTV Roadies winner in 2004.

It was just the second season of the already popular reality series, and the amount of fame that had landed by the actor’s feet was something hard to handle as he was only in his late teens back then.

Speaking at Mashable Mehfil, the star said, “It is very difficult to deal with fame when you are 16 – 17. I remember, I broke up with my then-girlfriend because I was getting attention from other girls.”

“I went through that phase when you’re just getting a taste of fame. I was the most popular guy in Chandigarh and I broke with Tahira saying that ‘I want to live my life.’ ”

But it only took Ayushmann six months to hit reset and knock on his ex-romance’s door for getting back together.

They had been dating since 12th grade after all.

“6 months later, I went back to her and told her, ‘I can’t do this anymore! f*** boy nahi ban sakta main,” he recalled with a smile.

Eventually, Tahira tied the knot with him in 2008 and these forever lovebirds now share two children.

Entertainment News

Mahira Khan shares delightful snippets from Arijit Singh's concert in Dubai: Watch

Mahira Khan shares delightful snippets from Arijit Singh's concert in Dubai: Watch

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehnga on her big day for THIS reason

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehnga on her big day for THIS reason

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star Alaya F opens up on the film's box office failure

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star Alaya F opens up on the film's box office failure
Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie melts hearts

Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie melts hearts

Saba Qamar drops a bunch of mirror selfies in white: SEE

Saba Qamar drops a bunch of mirror selfies in white: SEE
Sonya Hussyn shares her diet plan

Sonya Hussyn shares her diet plan

Mahira Khan teases fans with social media absence

Mahira Khan teases fans with social media absence
Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s athletic genes

Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s athletic genes
Feroze Khan's beautiful clicks with daughter go viral: SEE

Feroze Khan's beautiful clicks with daughter go viral: SEE
Mathira missed taking a photo with Salman Khan: Here's why

Mathira missed taking a photo with Salman Khan: Here's why
'Ishq Murshid' star Hira Tareen receives death threats

'Ishq Murshid' star Hira Tareen receives death threats

5 times Hania Amir served major style goals in ethnic outfits

5 times Hania Amir served major style goals in ethnic outfits

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England