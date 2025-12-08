Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift for star-studded debut at Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are raising the BFF goals bar high!
On Sunday, December 7, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, and a star-studded duo was present there to cheer on the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.
According to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) BFFs Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were spotted rooting for Kelce, serving friendship goals as they marked their first joint appearance at the game.
"My parents are sitting next to taylor swift and selena gomez rn im ABOUT TO CRASH OUT," wrote the fan as per PEOPLE.
This was followed by another update in which a separate X user dropped a screenshot of a conversation with his mom – who was attending the Chiefs vs. Texans game – in which she claimed, “Taylor sighting!”
Notably, this marks the Wood crooner’s fifth appearance at her fiancé’s game after they announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, in a dreamy joint Instagram post.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating mid-2023 and after two years of whirlwind romance, the lovebirds announced getting engaged this August.
They are reportedly set to tie the knot on June 13, 2026, at a posh Rhode Island venue.