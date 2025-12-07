Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'

Ethan Hawke has reportedly been set to play a complex role in Richard Rodgers and Loren Hart's new film, Blue Moon.
The 55-year-old American actor and writer delves into the emotional depths of playing a man who grappled with personal demons while witnessing his former collaborator.
In an interview with Tracy Smith, Hawke opened up about the screenwriter’s exceptional contribution in the field.
The Black Phone star also underwent significant preparation, involving a deep dive into Hart’s life and mastering a substantial amount of dialogue.
At one point in the heartfelt conversation, the Sinister noted that this film required more lines than any of his previous projects combined.
In his reflections, Hawke acknowledged the fleeting nature of success and the pressures that come with an acting career.
During the discussion, the critically acclaimed actor recalled important life lessons learned from mentors like Robin Williams, emphasising the importance of resilience in the face of criticism.
Hawke also reminisced about the confidence of youth, recognising it often comes without the requisite experience.
Ethan Hawke’s film, Blue Moon, premiered across the theatres on October 17, 2025.