Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles 

Dakota Johnson has candidly spoken about her turbulent bond with acting!
The Materialist's star has revealed that she has a "love-hate relationship" with her professional career as she has been serving as a "producer" as well as an actress.
In a conversation with media reporters while attending Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival on Friday, December 5, Dakota reflected on particular projects she was most proud of and her struggles with her acting career.
"Financiers are really shady sometimes. It is heartbreaking. As a producer, it can be very heartbreaking. As an actress, it can be heartbreaking," the 36-year-old American actress said.
She continued, "But then both [producing and acting] are so incredibly fulfilling, and I feel very grateful that I’m able to do both."
The company, mentioned by the popular American actress, has been behind the indie features Splitsville (2025), Daddio (2023), Am I Ok? (2022), and Sundance winner Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022), as well as the documentary The Disappearance of Shere Hite (2023).
Dakota Johnson is currently promoting her two films, Materialists and Splitsville, released in 2025.