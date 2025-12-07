Entertainment

date 2025-12-07

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker wraps her third concert tour Radical Optimism after nearly a hundred shows

  By Sidra Khan
It’s finally time for Dua Lipa and her fans to say goodbye to a thrilling journey!

After mesmerizing fans and dazzling the stages across multiple countries and continents with her electric performances, the Levitating crooner bid farewell to her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, with a heartfelt note.

Taking to Instagram just a day after delivering her last performance, Dua Lipa dropped a large carousel of glittery glimpses from her thrilling final concert, as she reflected on the exciting journey that spanned over a year and a half and comprised of nearly a hundred shows.

“What a life. What a joy. Thank you Radical Optimism for the most fulfilling year and a half. 92 shows since last May ~ around the world with the very very best!!!!” she wrote.

The 30-year-old British singer, who concluded Radical Optimism Tour with three concerts in Mexico, expressed gratitude to fans, noting, “Thank you Mexico City for your love and energy and for having us for 3 nights.”

“Grateful beyond belief. Still digesting ~ might take me a sec... but for now thank you and I love you so much!!!!! RADICAL OPTIMISM FOREVER!!!” she added while wrapping up the message.

Dua Lipa kicked off her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and brought it to a conclusion on December 5, 2025, in Mexico.

The tour was in support of her third studio album of the same title, released on May 3, 2024.

