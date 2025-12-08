Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney has reflected on a painful incident that left her with 19 stitches and urgent surgery.
During her appearance on Allure with The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried, Sydney recalled a horrifying wakeboarding accident in childhood.
The Euphoria star shared that she had to get a non-cosmetic surgery done on face because one of her eyes “opens a little more than the other.”
She also addressed speculations about getting “work done” or plastic surgery on her face.
Sydney said, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea. You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different, Everybody on social media’s insane.”
Amanda, 40, explained that some cosmetic procedures can be “really effective once you get older.”
The Anyone But You actress cut her off, “I’ll call you,” prompting a response from her co-star, “You gotta call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited. But you don't need it yet.”
Sydney will be next seen in season 3 of Euphoria, that is set to release in April 2026.