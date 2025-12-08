Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney gives her hot take on viral plastic surgey rumours ahead of 'Euphoria' release

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches
Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney has reflected on a painful incident that left her with 19 stitches and urgent surgery.

During her appearance on Allure with The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried, Sydney recalled a horrifying wakeboarding accident in childhood.

The Euphoria star shared that she had to get a non-cosmetic surgery done on face because one of her eyes “opens a little more than the other.”

She also addressed speculations about getting “work done” or plastic surgery on her face.

Sydney said, “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done. I am so scared of needles, you have no idea. You cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting! Of course I'm going to look different, Everybody on social media’s insane.”

Amanda, 40, explained that some cosmetic procedures can be “really effective once you get older.”

The Anyone But You actress cut her off, “I’ll call you,” prompting a response from her co-star, “You gotta call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited. But you don't need it yet.”

Sydney will be next seen in season 3 of Euphoria, that is set to release in April 2026.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer concluded her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, last week

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip
Sabrina Carpenter previously appeared in Donald Trump’s new campaign video promoting ICE operations

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry began dating in July this year after the singer's high-profile break up with Orlando Bloom

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn
'Superman' is currently streaming on HBO Max, capturing tremedous attention of all viewers

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'
Ethan Hawke’s film, Blue Moon, premiered across the theatres in October this year

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since she made her relationship public with Travis Kelce

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims
The Yeezy founder's ex-wife makes spine-chilling accusations about her former partner on her superhit hulu series

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles
The 'Materialists' star attends Saudi Arabia's Red Film Festival this week

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release
The Jonas Brothers unveiled their Camp Rock 3 movie trailer on Friday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker wraps her third concert tour Radical Optimism after nearly a hundred shows

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy
The ‘Close to Me’ hitmaker lights up the 2025 Art Basel in Miami with her first-ever performance amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday
Cher and Alexander Edwards met in September 2022 and they are in on and off relationship since past 3-years