Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

“Work hard, party harder” is Dua Lipa’s mantra nowadays!
After bringing her Radical Optimism Tour to an electrifying conclusion last week, the 30-year-old British singer took to Instagram on Sunday, December 7, to share a large carousel of excitement-filled photos and clips featuring her hitting the floor with her friends and family.
“dancing like we just finished a world tour or smthn,” she captioned.
For the thrilling celebratory night, Lipa donned a stunning sheer, strapless black dress that featured dazzling feathery detailing on the top.
The ensemble featured a lace fabric that showed the toned curves of the Levitating singer, giving her a bold and sultry look.
In the carousel, Dua Lipa posted photos and videos dancing and having fun with her friends.
She was also joined by her parents at what appeared to be a club.
Fans’ reactions:
Dua Lipa’s vibrant post garnered exciting reactions from her ardent fans, with one gushing, “Dua could sneeze on camera and it would look like a world tour moment.”
“ALWAYS DANCING THE NIGHT AWAYYYYYYY,” another wrote.
A third penned, “You ARE the world tour, babe.”
“You have the best energy. So glad I got to see you. Congrats, Dua! Congrats,” praised a fourth.
Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour:
Dua Lipa kicked off her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and brought it to a conclusion on December 5, 2025, in Mexico.
The tour was in support of her third studio album of the same title, released on May 3, 2024.