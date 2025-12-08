Entertainment

Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer concluded her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, last week

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour
Dua Lipa parties hard after wrapping thrilling Radical Optimism Tour

“Work hard, party harder” is Dua Lipa’s mantra nowadays!

After bringing her Radical Optimism Tour to an electrifying conclusion last week, the 30-year-old British singer took to Instagram on Sunday, December 7, to share a large carousel of excitement-filled photos and clips featuring her hitting the floor with her friends and family.

“dancing like we just finished a world tour or smthn,” she captioned.

For the thrilling celebratory night, Lipa donned a stunning sheer, strapless black dress that featured dazzling feathery detailing on the top.

The ensemble featured a lace fabric that showed the toned curves of the Levitating singer, giving her a bold and sultry look.

In the carousel, Dua Lipa posted photos and videos dancing and having fun with her friends.

She was also joined by her parents at what appeared to be a club.

Fans’ reactions:

Dua Lipa’s vibrant post garnered exciting reactions from her ardent fans, with one gushing, “Dua could sneeze on camera and it would look like a world tour moment.”

“ALWAYS DANCING THE NIGHT AWAYYYYYYY,” another wrote.

A third penned, “You ARE the world tour, babe.”

“You have the best energy. So glad I got to see you. Congrats, Dua! Congrats,” praised a fourth.

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour:

Dua Lipa kicked off her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, on November 5, 2024, in Singapore, and brought it to a conclusion on December 5, 2025, in Mexico.

The tour was in support of her third studio album of the same title, released on May 3, 2024.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches

Sydney Sweeney reveals horrifying accident that left her with 19 stitches
Sydney Sweeney gives her hot take on viral plastic surgey rumours ahead of 'Euphoria' release

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip
Sabrina Carpenter previously appeared in Donald Trump’s new campaign video promoting ICE operations

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry began dating in July this year after the singer's high-profile break up with Orlando Bloom

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn
'Superman' is currently streaming on HBO Max, capturing tremedous attention of all viewers

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'
Ethan Hawke’s film, Blue Moon, premiered across the theatres in October this year

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since she made her relationship public with Travis Kelce

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims
The Yeezy founder's ex-wife makes spine-chilling accusations about her former partner on her superhit hulu series

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles
The 'Materialists' star attends Saudi Arabia's Red Film Festival this week

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release
The Jonas Brothers unveiled their Camp Rock 3 movie trailer on Friday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker wraps her third concert tour Radical Optimism after nearly a hundred shows

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy
The ‘Close to Me’ hitmaker lights up the 2025 Art Basel in Miami with her first-ever performance amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday
Cher and Alexander Edwards met in September 2022 and they are in on and off relationship since past 3-years