Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance 

Katy Perry has concluded her headline-grabbing The Lifetimes Tour after debuting her new romance with Justin Trudeau on social media.
The former American Idol judge took to her Instagram account to release a heartwarming video as she bids farewell to her months-long concert tour.
Katy also penned an emotional note alongside the emotional video of herself featuring her two dancers, which read, "One. Last. Time. The Lifetimes Tour."
The Roar hitmaker also showed some unforgettable moments from her fifth concert tour, as she mentioned in her viral footage, "she got love, she got connection, she got team," with teary eyes.
Katy Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, began The Lifetimes Tour on April 23 and concluded on Sunday, December 7, supporting her seventh studio album, 143.
This update comes after the renowned singer debuted her romance with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her official Instagram account.
"Tokyo times on tour and more," the bandaid singer wrote in her caption, as she confirmed the ongoing romance reports with the politician.
For the unaware, after parting ways with her longtime partner, Orlando Bloom, in June 2025, Katy Perry began dating Justin Trudeau in July this year.