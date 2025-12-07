Entertainment

David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn

'Superman' is currently streaming on HBO Max, capturing tremedous attention of all viewers

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn
David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn

James Gunn’s Superman, released in Summer 2025, captivated the audiences, with David Corenswet playing the iconic role of Superman.

In an interview with Jonathan Bailey for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the 32-year-old shared the one note from Gunn he chose not to follow, making his performance unforgettable.

In an emotional moment, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane confesses her love for Clark Kent. Gunn suggested Corenswit deliver the moment, but the actor stated, “The whole point is, ‘I f------g know that you love me.’”

Corenswet credited Gunn for being right 90% of the time; however, at that moment, the laughter brought warmth to the scene.

While Corenswet is confirmed as the DC Universe’s permanent Superman, several rumors have been swirling regarding the next actor to portray Batman. The discussion underscored why Corenswet was a perfect fit for the iconic role.

Looking ahead, Gunn teased Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to release on July 9, 2027, with a different tone.

Nicholas Hoult will reprise his role as Lex Luthor, with Gunn promising a deeper look at the character’s egoistic and heroic traits.

Superman is currently streaming on HBO Max, while Man of Tomorrow continues the DC Universe’s expanding storyline, exploring the dynamics between villains and heroes in the franchise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip

After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip
Sabrina Carpenter previously appeared in Donald Trump’s new campaign video promoting ICE operations

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry wraps The Lifetimes Tour after confirming Justin Trudeau romance
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry began dating in July this year after the singer's high-profile break up with Orlando Bloom

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'
Ethan Hawke’s film, Blue Moon, premiered across the theatres in October this year

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Taylor Swift has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since she made her relationship public with Travis Kelce

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims
The Yeezy founder's ex-wife makes spine-chilling accusations about her former partner on her superhit hulu series

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles
The 'Materialists' star attends Saudi Arabia's Red Film Festival this week

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release
The Jonas Brothers unveiled their Camp Rock 3 movie trailer on Friday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker wraps her third concert tour Radical Optimism after nearly a hundred shows

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy
The ‘Close to Me’ hitmaker lights up the 2025 Art Basel in Miami with her first-ever performance amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday
Cher and Alexander Edwards met in September 2022 and they are in on and off relationship since past 3-years

Sydney Sweeney opens up on key advice for breaking into Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney opens up on key advice for breaking into Hollywood
The 'Euphoria' starlet offered tips and insights for young performers looking to make their mark in Hollywood

Victoria Beckham celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham posts loving tribute to David Beckham after his team Inter Miami CF wins 2025 MLS Cup