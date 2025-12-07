David Corenswet opens up about passionate creative debate with James Gunn

James Gunn’s Superman, released in Summer 2025, captivated the audiences, with David Corenswet playing the iconic role of Superman.
In an interview with Jonathan Bailey for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the 32-year-old shared the one note from Gunn he chose not to follow, making his performance unforgettable.
In an emotional moment, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane confesses her love for Clark Kent. Gunn suggested Corenswit deliver the moment, but the actor stated, “The whole point is, ‘I f------g know that you love me.’”
Corenswet credited Gunn for being right 90% of the time; however, at that moment, the laughter brought warmth to the scene.
While Corenswet is confirmed as the DC Universe’s permanent Superman, several rumors have been swirling regarding the next actor to portray Batman. The discussion underscored why Corenswet was a perfect fit for the iconic role.
Looking ahead, Gunn teased Man of Tomorrow, which is scheduled to release on July 9, 2027, with a different tone.
Nicholas Hoult will reprise his role as Lex Luthor, with Gunn promising a deeper look at the character’s egoistic and heroic traits.
Superman is currently streaming on HBO Max, while Man of Tomorrow continues the DC Universe’s expanding storyline, exploring the dynamics between villains and heroes in the franchise.