Entertainment

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since she made her relationship public with Travis Kelce

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Week 14 showdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, spectators wonder if Taylor Swift will appear in the stands tonight to cheer her fiancée Taylor Swift.

The Cruel Summer artist has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since the couple made their relationship public.

Last season, Taylor attended multiple home games to cheer the NFL star, including playoff matchups and the Super Bowl, garnering significant attention every time.

the Love Story artist's attendance today remains unconfirmed as Taylor never lets the public know whether she will attend the event or not.

The Chiefs are already one of the NFL’s most recognizable franchises. Yet Travis’s relationship with the Fortnight singer has taken their fame beyond games, making their games a trending topic even for people who don’t watch football.

Will Taylor attend this home game?

Tonight’s game is at home, and since Taylor usually attends, she may surprise her fans again.

Fans are wondering whether the stadium lights will shine on both Travis and Taylor tonight or not.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'

Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke portrays complex role in new film 'Blue Moon'
Ethan Hawke’s film, Blue Moon, premiered across the theatres on October 17, 2025.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims

Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims
The Yeezy founder's ex-wife makes spine-chilling accusations about her former partner on her superhit hulu series

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles

Dakota Johnson makes rare comments on her turbulent acting struggles
The 'Materialists' star attends Saudi Arabia's Red Film Festival this week

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release
The Jonas Brothers unveiled their Camp Rock 3 movie trailer on Friday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post

Dua Lipa bids farewell to electric Radical Optimism Tour with special post
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker wraps her third concert tour Radical Optimism after nearly a hundred shows

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy

Ellie Goulding rocks Art Basel Miami with first concert amid pregnancy
The ‘Close to Me’ hitmaker lights up the 2025 Art Basel in Miami with her first-ever performance amid pregnancy with Beau Minniear

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday

Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday
Cher and Alexander Edwards met in September 2022 and they are in on and off relationship since past 3-years

Sydney Sweeney opens up on key advice for breaking into Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney opens up on key advice for breaking into Hollywood
The 'Euphoria' starlet offered tips and insights for young performers looking to make their mark in Hollywood

Victoria Beckham celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham celebrates Inter Miami’s MLS Cup win with David Beckham
Victoria Beckham posts loving tribute to David Beckham after his team Inter Miami CF wins 2025 MLS Cup

Sabrina Carpenter glows with joy as she wins Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year award

Sabrina Carpenter glows with joy as she wins Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year award
The ‘Manchild’ crooner delivers striking speech as she accepts Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year honor

Dua Lipa posts sweet message for Callum Turner after film release

Dua Lipa posts sweet message for Callum Turner after film release
Callum Turner's film 'Eternity' was premiered on Friday December 5

Sean Combs’ mom blasts 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’ docuseries for false claims

Sean Combs’ mom blasts 50 Cent’s ‘Reckoning’ docuseries for false claims
Janice Combs breaks silence on the explosive claims made in 50 Cent’s Netflix docuseries ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’