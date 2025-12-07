Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs game today to cheer Travis Kelce?

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their Week 14 showdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, spectators wonder if Taylor Swift will appear in the stands tonight to cheer her fiancée Taylor Swift.
The Cruel Summer artist has been appearing at Chiefs matchups ever since the couple made their relationship public.
Last season, Taylor attended multiple home games to cheer the NFL star, including playoff matchups and the Super Bowl, garnering significant attention every time.
the Love Story artist's attendance today remains unconfirmed as Taylor never lets the public know whether she will attend the event or not.
The Chiefs are already one of the NFL’s most recognizable franchises. Yet Travis’s relationship with the Fortnight singer has taken their fame beyond games, making their games a trending topic even for people who don’t watch football.
Will Taylor attend this home game?
Tonight’s game is at home, and since Taylor usually attends, she may surprise her fans again.
Fans are wondering whether the stadium lights will shine on both Travis and Taylor tonight or not.