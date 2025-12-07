Kanye West, Bianca Censori visit South Korea after Kim Kardashian's new claims  

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, touched down in South Korea after Kim Kardashian’s bombshell robbery claims against the rapper.
According to TMZ, the Yeezy founder arrived in the country once again after about one year and four months.
On Saturday, December 6, the couple pictured signing autographs at Incheon International Airport and then took a long flight to Seoul International Airport around 6 a.m.
For the outing, Kanye and Bianca dressed in coordinated dresses as the American rapper wore a black hoodie, leather pants, which he paired with rugged boots.
Meanwhile, the Australian architect opted for more coverage in a black bodysuit, sheer top, oversized sunglasses, a cap and statement-making knee-high feathered boots.
This appearance of the two comes shortly after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, made a spine-chilling accusation against Ye.
In a new episode of the superhit television series, The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that her former partner once accused her of staging the 2016 Paris robbery.
"That was a knife to my heart," Kim holds back her tears while reflecting on the painful moments of her tumultuous marriage with Kanye.
For the unversed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian parted ways in 2022, a few months before the rapper tied the knot with Bianca Censori.