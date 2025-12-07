Entertainment

Jonas Brothers troll back to criticism after movie trailer release

The Jonas Brothers unveiled their Camp Rock 3 movie trailer on Friday

The Jonas Brothers hit back after a fan labeled them “financially broke” over the trailer for their upcoming movie.

On Friday, Nick, Joe and Kevin unveiled their Camp Rock 3 movie trailer, prompting a snarky response from a fan.

“Genuine question: are the Jonas Brothers in serious debt or something?” one user wrote on X, claiming the film is a desperate attempt to make money.

Joe clapped back from the original 2008 musical, “God forbid connect 3 go back to where connect 3 connected.”

The 40-second film teaser was posted online with the caption, “We’re headed back to camp! #CampRock3 is coming summer 2026 to Disney Channel and Disney+.”

The three brothers act as executive producers, working alongside longtime friend and Camp Rock alum Demi Lovato.

“Music, friendship, memories,” Nick says in a voiceover in the teaser.

“We’re back, exactly where we’re supposed to be,” Joe adds before Kevin’s voiceover, “Still no birdhouse.”

According to an official synopsis, “The story picks up when Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.”

The synopsis added, “As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.”

It continued, “Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Hudson Stone), camp bad boy Fletch (Malachi Barton), cello prodigy Rosie (Lumi Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Casey Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Brooklynn Pitts) and intimidating influencer Madison (Ava Jean).”

Joe, Nick and Kevin are set to reprise their respective roles as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray.

