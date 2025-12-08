After Sabrina Carpenter White House drags Rihanna in new controversial clip 

White House has seemingly dragged Rihanna after Sabrina Carpenter’s viral response to their controversial clip.
For the unversed, the Man's Best Friend crooner slammed the United States of America’s President, Donald Trump’s administration, for using one of her songs in their controversial campaign to raise awareness for ICE arrests without her consent.
Now, the White House has featured Carpenter and Saturday Night Live’s cast member, Marcello Hernández, from their comic performance during the episode, which aired in October.
However, this time Trump’s spokespersons have doctored the Taste hitmaker’s song and have featured Rihanna’s superhit track, S&M, I Get the Bag by Gucci Mane featuring Migos.
The administration took to their X account to release the footage of Carpenter and Hernández, along with a cryptic note, "PSA: If you’re an illegal criminal, you will be arrested & deported."
Notably, the caption referenced Carpenter’s original dialogue, which she used to promote her previous SNL performance, as she heard saying in the clip, "I think I might need to arrest someone for being too illegal [hot]"
To which Hernández replies, :Well, I turn myself in," and Carpenter concluded the footage with her infamous line, which she usually used in her concerts, "You’re under arrest."
Despite Sabrina Carpenter’s explosive response, White House again doubled down on her footage in their new campaign to promote ICE arrests and this time they even dragged Rihanna.
As of now, neither Carpenter nor Rihanna have responded to the new video.