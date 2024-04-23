King Charles introduces NEW powerful roles for Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William have been given a new set of royal duties.
On child Prince Louis’ sixth birthday, dated April 23, King Charles announced fresh appointments for them along with some other members of the family.
He named his daughter-in-law as the “Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour,” as told by People Magazine.
This is for the first time in history that a Royal Companion is being introduced to the order, making the Princess of Wales the first one ever to take on this role.
The Order of the Companions of Honour itself was initiated by King George V so extraordinary achievements could be pointed in the fields of medicine, arts, sciences, and public services.
Only 65 members can be recruited into the group at a time and people belonging to countries outside of Commonwealth of Nations can be listed as additional honorary members.
On the other hand, Prince William has been appointed as the “Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath,” which is a position that wasn’t taken by anyone since 2022.
The last person to have taken this duty was King Charles himself.
This order was put in place by King George I and is awarded to people who have served in military or civil service.