King Frederik presents coveted music award to iconic Danish String Quartet

The Danish String Quartet’s outstanding talent has finally been duly honoured!
On Thursday, June 5, Denmark’s highly acclaimed classical music ensemble received a huge honour as they were awarded a prestigious music award by King Frederik.
Taking to Instagram on the same day, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a carousel of photographs from the esteemed ceremony, which recognises and celebrates the remarkable music icons of the country.
At the event, which was held in the Royal Danish Academy of Music’s concert hall, the Danish String Quartet was awarded the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize.
In the caption, the Palace shared, “At an awards concert last night in the concert hall of the Royal Danish Academy of Music, His Majesty the King presented the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize to the Danish String Quartet. It was the first time an ensemble had received the prize.”
“The King attended the concert. The Danish String Quartet performed together with the Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Danish Radio Girls' Choir,” they added.
Furthermore, the Royals noted, “His Majesty is the patron of the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize. The prize was first awarded in 1959.”
What is Danish String Quartet?
The Danish String Quartet is a musical group that is well-known for both its classical performances and its unique interpretations of traditional Nordic folk music.
Making its debut in 2002 at the Copenhagen Summer Festival, the group has collaborated with a wide range of contemporary Scandinavian composers.