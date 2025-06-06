Royal

King Frederik presents coveted music award to iconic Danish String Quartet

The King of Denmark, Frederik X, honours the Danish String Quartet’s incredible contributions to music with a prestigious award

  • by Web Desk
  • |
King Frederik presents coveted music award to iconic Danish String Quartet
King Frederik presents coveted music award to iconic Danish String Quartet

The Danish String Quartet’s outstanding talent has finally been duly honoured!

On Thursday, June 5, Denmark’s highly acclaimed classical music ensemble received a huge honour as they were awarded a prestigious music award by King Frederik.

Taking to Instagram on the same day, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a carousel of photographs from the esteemed ceremony, which recognises and celebrates the remarkable music icons of the country.

At the event, which was held in the Royal Danish Academy of Music’s concert hall, the Danish String Quartet was awarded the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize.

In the caption, the Palace shared, “At an awards concert last night in the concert hall of the Royal Danish Academy of Music, His Majesty the King presented the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize to the Danish String Quartet. It was the first time an ensemble had received the prize.”

“The King attended the concert. The Danish String Quartet performed together with the Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Danish Radio Girls' Choir,” they added.

Furthermore, the Royals noted, “His Majesty is the patron of the Léonie Sonnings Music Prize. The prize was first awarded in 1959.”

What is Danish String Quartet?

The Danish String Quartet is a musical group that is well-known for both its classical performances and its unique interpretations of traditional Nordic folk music.

Making its debut in 2002 at the Copenhagen Summer Festival, the group has collaborated with a wide range of contemporary Scandinavian composers.

Princess Marie absent from Prince Joachim’s big milestone amid scheduling conflict
Princess Marie absent from Prince Joachim’s big milestone amid scheduling conflict
Princess Marie is set to travel to Paris on next week
Princess Leonor relishes enchanting musical show in NYC amid naval training
Princess Leonor relishes enchanting musical show in NYC amid naval training
The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, is currently on a five-month voyage aboard the Spanish Navy’s training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano
King Charles gives heartfelt nod to Prince Edward on Founder's Day
King Charles gives heartfelt nod to Prince Edward on Founder's Day
Prince Edward steps out to celebrate Founder's Day at Royal Hospital Chelsea
Princess Anne honors 75th birthday year with dedication to special duty
Princess Anne honors 75th birthday year with dedication to special duty
Princess Royal wanted to keep the focus on her royal duties rather than herself on her 75th birthday year
King Charles to honour David Beckham’s legacy with prestigious knighthood
King Charles to honour David Beckham’s legacy with prestigious knighthood
David Beckham is set to receive a knighthood for his outstanding contributions to football
Buckingham Palace reveals who will support King Charles in Camilla's absence at key event
Buckingham Palace reveals who will support King Charles in Camilla's absence at key event
The three key royals will step in to support King Charles during upcoming event
Prince William releases video message ahead of King Charles’ key event
Prince William releases video message ahead of King Charles’ key event
Prince William and The Royal Foundation drops new episode of 'Guardians' docuseries
King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland
King Charles shares sweet glimpses into Queen Camilla’s visit to Northumberland
While Queen Camilla braved the rain in Northumberland, King Charles stepped out into the drizzle in London
Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch
Princess Rajwa’s baby Iman melts hearts in Jordan’s football jersey: Watch
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on August 3, 2024
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
King Charles channels ‘London Boy’ vibes in nod to Taylor Swift during rainy stroll
The 76-year-old monarch stepped out on Thursday to make surprise appearances in rainy London
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
Princess Kate takes on first royal engagement after Windsor security breach
An unidentified man was arrested after breaking into the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 1, 2025
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia brings glamour to work in elegant teal suit at Madrid event
Queen Letizia is the Queen of Spain, who tied the knot with King Felipe on May 22, 2004