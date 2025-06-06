King Felipe attends 28th Conference of Presidents at Royal Palace of Pedralbes

King Felipe is all set to attend the 28th Conference of Presidents.
On Friday, June 6, the Spanish Royal Family turned to its Instagram account to share a two-slide post featuring the Monarch with the presidents of 17 autonomous communities of the country for the 28th session of the conference.
The photographs showed the Monarch arriving at the Royal Palace of Pedralbes in Barcelona, followed by another snap which was a group photo with the officials taken outside the Palace.
“The King met with the leaders of the regional governments attending the 28th Conference of Presidents, which was being held today at the Royal Palace of Pedralbes (Barcelona),” shared the Royals.
What is Conference of Presidents?
The Conference of Presidents is a major political event in Spain where the country’s central government and autonomous communities gather together for cooperation. During the meeting, national and regional issues are discussed.
Moreover, the conference plays a significant role in shaping policies that affect both national and regional governance, and facilitates dialogue and collaboration between the central and regional governments.
Notably, the king only plays a ceremonial role in the conference.
Who will chair the 28th Conference of Presidents?
The Conference of Presidents’ 28th session will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, with King Felipe VI also in attendance.