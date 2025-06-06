Princess Sofia, baby Ines celebrate National Day in matching Swedish outfits 

Princess Sofia of Sweden and her husband, Prince Carl Philip stepped out with their four-month-old daughter, Princess Ines for National Day celebrations in Stockholm.
Taking to their Instagram account on Friday, June 6, the Swedish Royal family shared a heartwarming photo of them as they officially opened the royal palace for the occasion.
In the photo, the proud parents and their little one could be seen radiating joy as they strike pose to the camera.
To mark the auspicious occasion, Princess Sofia was wearing the traditional blue and yellow national costume, with her baby girl matching her in a miniature version of the dress.
Meanwhile, Prince Carl Philip looked dapper in a Swedish blue suit which he paired with a grey tie and an elegant watch.
“Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, together with Princess Ines, have now opened Kungl. The castle for National Day visitors,” the Swedish royal family wrote in the caption.
While, Prince Carl Philip joined other members of his family for the main proceedings, Princess Sofia, who is currently on maternity leave, spent the rest of the day privately with their kids.
This marked as Princess Ines' second public appearance since her birth on 7 February.
She previously made a balcony appearance with her parents and siblings on grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf's 79th birthday on 30 April.
About Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’ kids
Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip tied the knot on June 13, 2015. The royal couple share four kids, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian, and a daughter, Princess Ines.