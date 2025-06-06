Prince Harry, Meghan Markle team up with advocacy group for powerful cause  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly taken one step ahead for their charitable organization, The Archewell Foundation.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who founded the not-for-profit organization in the name of their only son, Prince Archie, in October 2020, have reportedly pledged support for a fellow organization after personally meeting with its founder.
Harry and Meghan are ready to provide unwavering support to the Generation Patient, an NGO established by a younger woman, Sneha Dave.
According to media reports, the youngest son of King Charles met Sneha in April this year during the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund conference in New York City.
During the event, Harry and Sneha discussed the business’ upcoming programs and its development.
The Archewell Foundation recently announced that it is "Excited to highlight the inspiring grantees who are working towards a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem."
According to the organization's latest statement on its official website, Harry and his life partner will work to advance health equity through community building and systemic change.
"Founded by Sneha Dave when she was 13 years old, the organization pairs direct peer support with research and advocacy," The Archewell Foundation stated.
Shortly after the conference, Sneha expressed her concerns about social media’s ongoing trajectories publicly, highlighting influencers’ paid advertisements for prescription medication.
About The Archewell Foundation:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began their philanthropist mission with The Archewell Foundation in 2020 after stepping out from their senior royal roles.
They aim to provide opportunities to build meaningful initiatives and drive long-term change.