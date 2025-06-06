Princess Anne honors 75th birthday year with dedication to special duty

Princess Anne has begun her birthday celebrations in style, stepping out for a major royal engagement that highlights her continued dedication to public service.
As per Hello Magazine, a source shared that the Princess Royal wants to keep the focus on her royal duties rather than herself on her 75th birthday year.
King Charles' sister had a desire to host as many charity events as possible for a special gathering at Buckingham Palace.
"This personifies what Her Royal Highness cares about," said a Palace source.
The source went on to say, "She didn't want to do anything for her birthday but bring her charities together to hear more about their work and how she can help them."
On Thursday, Princess Anne arrived at the special event after Colonel John Boyd, her Private Secretary, welcomed guests to the Palace's ballroom.
He said, "There has been a significant amount of interest in HRH's 75th birthday celebrations. As you are aware the princess has given decades of time and support to more than 400 charities and patronages.”
Boyd mentioned,"It probably won't come as a surprise, given HRH's commitment to you all, that the way the Princess wants to celebrate this milestone is to replicate what she's done on previous significant birthday and hold this charities forum again to once again understand how she can help you, at a time when the third sector is facing unprecedented challenges and transformations."
In her own speech Anne said, "I'm not here because this was my choice. You very kindly asked me to become patron of your organisations, so it's an honor for me to have all of you here."
She also discussed "the pleasure I get from visiting and finding out a bit more about what you do."
Princess Anne, the hardest-working royal member:
To note, Princess Anne is known for being one of the hardest-working members of the royal family and has more than 400 patronages to her name.