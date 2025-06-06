Royal

King Charles gives heartfelt nod to Prince Edward on Founder's Day

Prince Edward steps out to celebrate Founder's Day at Royal Hospital Chelsea

King Charles has given a heartwarming nod to brother Prince Edward on Founder's Day.

The Duke of Edinburgh recently joined Chelsea Pensioners to celebrate the big day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Shortly after his outing, Charles shared details about the event and also gave him a heartfelt nod.

The Royal Family took to Instagram, sharing exclusive pictures of Edward from the event.

“Celebrating Founder's Day at @RoyalHospitalChelsea! Today, The Duke of Edinburgh joined Chelsea Pensioners to celebrate Founder's Day and their founder, King Charles,” the caption read.

It further continued, “This event has taken place nearly every year since the Royal Hospital opened in 1692. The institution, now over 330 years old, today provides a home and sense of purpose for the Chelsea Pensioners.”


To note, the Royal Hospital Chelsea was founded by the British monarch in 1681 for "the succour and relief of veterans broken by age and war.”

As of now, it is serving as a retirement home and nursing home for more than 300 veterans of the British Army, known as the Chelsea Pensioners.

Prince Edward’s last royal engagement:

Last month, Prince Edward visited St Andrew's Youth Club to mark the Mental Health Awareness Week.

