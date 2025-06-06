Prince William makes first joint appearance with aunt Sophie in two years

Duchess Sophie is filling in for Princess Kate as she accompanies Prince William at a royal outing for the first time in two years.
On Friday, the Prince of Wales, who is known as the Duke of Cornwall in the county, attended the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge with his aunt Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The royal pair arrived together in a car and stepped out to cheers from the crowd, who was eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of them.
William and Sophie were beaming with delight as they took selfies with well-wishers and toured the different stalls.
Their Royal Highnesses visited the Royal Cornwall Food and Farming Pavilion, where they toured a wide array of artisan food and drink displays from across the region, including Cornish cheeses, jams and preserves, as well as gins and other spirits.
For the outing, the father-of-three opted for a sophisticated look as he donned checked blazer, a blue shirt, dark trousers and a blue tie.
Meanwhile, Sophie slipped into a brown suede skirt which she paired with a light pink blouse and an olive-green jacket, looking as elegant as ever.
This marks as Prince William and Duchess Sophie’s first joint outing in two years, as they last attended a private screening a feature-length documentary, RHINO MAN, in 2023.
About Royal Cornwall Show
The Royal Cornwall Show was established in 1793 by the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.
It celebrates the best in Cornish heritage and tradition through agriculture, food and drink, entertainment and competition.