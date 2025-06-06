Royal

Princess Beatrice leaves UK with husband ahead of royal reunion

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line to the British throne

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have left the United Kingdom before a key event of the Royal Family.

As per GB News, the romantic couple travelled to Stockholm for the Brilliant Minds Foundation conference. The upcoming conference will be attended by the Grammy-winning artist John Legend.

Beatrice and her husband might miss royal family reunion for King Charles' birthday this week.

Edoardo, who is a property developer, shared a video clip on his social media account featuring John performing his track All of Me.

The Brilliant Minds Foundation conference “takes place every year in Stockholm, Sweden, where we bring together some of the world's most creative and influential individuals to share new perspectives, passions and experiences.”

“From exceptional thought leaders to powerful innovators, storytellers, and mission driven celebrities, this diverse set of pioneers inspire those around them to challenge the present, and fearlessly shape the future,” the statement on the official website read.

Princess Beatrice’s past appearances at Brilliant Minds Foundation conference:

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice, has strong ties with the foundation. She attended the high profile conferences in 2019 and 2024.

During her 2024 appearance, the royal highlighted the importance of nature and climate change alongside artist and philanthropist Ellie Goulding.

