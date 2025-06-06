Royal

Princess Leonor relishes enchanting musical show in NYC amid naval training

The Princess of Asturias, Leonor, is currently on a five-month voyage aboard the Spanish Navy’s training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano

It was one memorable evening for Princess Leonor!

In a new Instagram post shared on Friday, June 6, the Royal Family of Spain updated about the Princess of Asturias’ ongoing naval training, reporting that she reveled in an enchanting musical concert with her fellow midshipmen in New York.

The Royals shared a carousel of delightful photographs in the post featuring the future queen of Spain enjoying the concert of the Royal Theater with her naval peers.

In the pictures, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s elder daughter was seen exuding charm in her navy uniform as she relished a captivating performance.

“The Princess of Asturias has attended the concert of the Royal Theater at Carnegie Hall in New York alongside a commission of lifeguards of the School Ship ‘Juan Sebastian de Elcano,’” the Palace shared.

Briefing about the concert, the Spanish Royals noted, “The concert titled ‘A Musical Fantasy from Spain’ has featured works by Falla, Turina, Ravel and Korngold, the direction of David Afkham and the participation of the violinist Maria Dueñas (Princess of Girona Arts and Letters Award 2023) and the soprano Saioa Hernandez (Gold Medal of Merit in the Fine Arts 2021).”

For those unaware, Princess Leonor embarked on a five-month voyage aboard the Spanish Navy’s training ship, Juan Sebastián de Elcano, in January 2025.

Who is Princess Leonor?

Princess Leonor, born on October 31, 2005, is a member of the Spanish Royal Family and the elder daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

She holds the title of Princess of Asturias and is heir presumptive to the Spanish throne.

