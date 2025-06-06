Princess Marie absent from Prince Joachim’s big milestone amid scheduling conflict

Princess Marie was noticeably absent from a major celebration honoring her husband, Prince Joachim due to unforeseen circumstances.
As per Hello Magazine, Princess has confirmed she will miss birthday celebrations for her husband, Prince Joachim, amid her trips to Denmark and France.
On Saturday June 7, Joachim, who is the younger brother of King Frederik of Denmark, wil celebrate his 56th birthday.
To note, in 2023, Joachim and Marie relocated with their children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13, to Washington D.C. in the US.
Joachim currently serves as the defense industry attaché at the Danish Embassy. The family had earlier resided in Paris during his tenure as Military Attaché at the Royal Danish Embassy.
However, Marie has been in Copenhagen for the past week, as she is busy with her royal engagements in relation to her patronages and charities.
On Monday, she marked the visit to the organisation JunkFood, which works with food waste and social exclusion, and later a meeting with her patronage, Hjernesagen.
Princess Marie is set to travel to Paris on June 10 to 11.
At her visit, she will participate in events at the historic Grand Palais on both days, including its reopening after its extensive restoration.
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie marriage:
To note, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie got engaged on October 3, 2007, according to the Danish royal palace announcement.
They married at Møgeltønder Church near Schackenborg Castle on 24 May 2008.