Prince William shares delightful experience with Duchess Sophie at key event

Prince William has shared his 'delighted'experience after attending the 2025 Royal Cornwall Show alongside his aunt, Duchess Sophie, for the first time in two years.
The Prince of Wales presented his Duchy of Cornwall at the prestigious royal event at Wadebridge with the Duchess of Edinburgh.
William turned to his and his wife, Kate Middleton's official Instagram handle on Friday, June 6th, to release the exclusive photos from the royal show.
"Delighted to attend the Royal Cornwall Show today with The Duchess of Edinburgh. The show is a proud celebration of Cornish heritage, innovation, and farming," the caption stated.
They continued, "Honored to present The Duchy of Cornwall Award and meet those driving sustainable agriculture across the region."
In the shared pictures, William and Sophie engaged in fun activities, including cheering for the shots and interacting with the toddlers.
They also posed for selfies during the heartwarming fan engagement sessions at the event.
During the show, the future monarch presented his Duchy of Cornwall, being a Duke of Cornwall.
The next heir to the British throne also dropped a slew of snapshots featuring himself and the management of the Royal Cornwall Show, presenting the Duchy of Cornwall Award to the attendees.
When did Prince William become Duke of Cornwall?
Prince William has been representing the Duchy of Cornwall since he became the Duke in 2022 after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.