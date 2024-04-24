Kim Kardashian reacts to Taylor Swift's not-so-subtle diss track directed at her

Kim Kardashian has seemingly moved on from the years-long feud with Taylor Swift as she released her double album with the Tortured Poets Department: TTPD.
Speculations are rife that Swift’s new track 'thanK you aIMee' takes a direct jab at the reality TV star.
The capitalized letters made fans believe that the Blank Space hitmaker has made a direct reference to the SKIMS founder.
As per sources cited by People’s Magazine, Kardashian is “over it and thinks that Taylor should move on.”
“Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee. She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago,” the source revealed.
An insider added, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."
In the song, the Cruel Summer hitmaker sings about facing bullying.
The insider further shared that Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it," Saying that, “its literally been years.”
For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift got into a fight back in 2016, when the former was still married to rapper Kanye West.
At that time, West took a dig at Taylor Swift in his song, Famous, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-x/Why? I made that b--ch famous.”