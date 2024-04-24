Kim Kardashian reacts to Taylor Swift's not-so-subtle diss track directed at her

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Kim Kardashian reacts to Taylor Swift's not-so-subtle diss track directed at her
Taylor Swift calls out Kim Kardashian directly in new track 

Kim Kardashian has seemingly moved on from the years-long feud with Taylor Swift as she released her double album with the Tortured Poets Department: TTPD.

Speculations are rife that Swift’s new track 'thanK you aIMee' takes a direct jab at the reality TV star. 

The capitalized letters made fans believe that the Blank Space hitmaker has made a direct reference to the SKIMS founder.

As per sources cited by People’s Magazine, Kardashian is “over it and thinks that Taylor should move on.”

“Kim has moved on from the Taylor feud and doesn't care about her song 'thanK you aIMee. She has put it in the past, especially since their drama happened so long ago,” the source revealed.

An insider added, "Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn't have a strong desire to settle their differences right now."

In the song, the Cruel Summer hitmaker sings about facing bullying.

The insider further shared that Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it," Saying that, “its literally been years.”

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift got into a fight back in 2016, when the former was still married to rapper Kanye West.

At that time, West took a dig at Taylor Swift in his song, Famous, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-x/Why? I made that b--ch famous.”

Hollywood News

Joe Alwyn moves on from ex girlfriend Taylor Swift: Reports

Joe Alwyn moves on from ex girlfriend Taylor Swift: Reports

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Justin Bieber’s crying selfies spark divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s crying selfies spark divorce rumors with Hailey Bieber
Travis Kelce auctions ‘significant other’ Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour' tickets

Travis Kelce auctions ‘significant other’ Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour' tickets
Tom Holland cheers on girlfriend Zendaya’s film 'Challengers'

Tom Holland cheers on girlfriend Zendaya’s film 'Challengers'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity gala

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at Patrick Mahomes' Las Vegas charity gala
Anne Hathaway’s early Hollywood days marked by ‘chronic stress’

Anne Hathaway’s early Hollywood days marked by ‘chronic stress’
Rihanna drops exciting clues about her 2024 Met Gala look: Deets inside

Rihanna drops exciting clues about her 2024 Met Gala look: Deets inside
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share adorable hug at NYC date night

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner share adorable hug at NYC date night
Kanye West faces legal action over ex-security guard's startling revelations

Kanye West faces legal action over ex-security guard's startling revelations
Nicole Kidman overwhelmed with emotion at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Nicole Kidman overwhelmed with emotion at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala
Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for unforgettable tour experience

Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for unforgettable tour experience

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England