Truth behind Snow White’s disappearance from Disney Parks REVEALED

Snow White will continue to entertainment fans at the Disney parks!
Disney has clarified that Snow White has not been banned from its theme parks, after the rumors that had circulated widely on social media.
The speculations regarding Snow White's removal were fueled after fans noticed a change in a classic attraction at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
Disney announced last month that it would be refurbishing its Snow White's Scary Adventures ride, located in Fantasyland.
This decision was not, as some had incorrectly perceived, a move to erase the character of Snow White from the park after a girl, Sophia Dottir, who portrays the role revealed that she has been fired.
In fact, the renovation of the ride is part of Disney's ongoing commitment to enhancing guest experiences and updating classic attractions.
For the unversed, the rumours of Snow White's removal from the parks first ignited after a fan's website published an article with a headline that read, "Disney Suspends Snow White’s Presence in Theme Parks Indefinitely Amid Ongoing Investigation."