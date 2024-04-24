Are Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes getting married?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who made headlines with their affair in November 2022, opened up about their wedding plans.
During the Sunday’s episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, the couple discussed the possibility of their marriage.
“I think we’re still deciding about, just, what that level of commitment is, whether it’s legal or not, but that’s still up for debate,” Robach, 51, said.
He added, “But mentally, emotionally, we’ve absolutely agreed to commit to each other. We haven’t figured the marriage thing out yet.”
Holmes chimed in, “We haven’t decided whether or not we are going to officially get married.”
“Correct,” Robach responded. “But I have said to you, and I believe you’ve said it to me as well, that I want to be with you for the rest of my life.”
She continued, “And I would like to live with you when the time comes. It doesn’t have to be today, tomorrow or next year, but I would eventually want to live with you.”
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes first sparked romance on November 30,2022 when pictures of them holding hands in the car and being cozy at a bar surfaced online.