Cher wedding plans with Alexander Edwards laid bare before her 80th birthday

Cher is reportedly preparing to marry her 39-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards, with sources claiming the couple plans to wed ahead of the music icon’s milestone birthday.
The Burlesque star, previously married twice,”doesn't give a hoot” about the couple's 40-year age gap and is ready to “commit”.
A source said, “She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May.”
They added, “She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal.”
The source went on to say, “Cher doesn't give a hoot about their age difference and they're both ready to commit to each other.”
The update came after Cher recently praised her relationship on CBS Mornings, telling Gayle King she’s deeply in love with Alexander, calling him “beautiful” and “talented.”
Addressing criticism over their 40-year age gap, she said, “They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast.”
Cher and Edwards met in September 2022 during Paris Fashion Week and made their relationship public that November.