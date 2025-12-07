Sydney Sweeney shares her insider tips for amid facing jeans backlash

Sydney Sweeney shared exclusive advice for aspiring actors looking to make it in Hollywood, offering insights from her own journey in the entertainment industry.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Euphoria starlet offered tips and insights for young performers looking to make their mark in Hollywood.
"Honestly, do it as long as you love it," Sweeney said.
"You gotta love it a lot, because it's really hard, and you're going to be told 'no' more than you're gonna be told 'yes,' " the Anyone But You starlet continued.
Sweeney went on to say, "You have to deal with rejection, and it's a lot. So if you love it to your core, then none of that matters because ... you're getting to do what you love."
The Christy star began acting in 2009 with minor TV roles on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars before rising to prominence in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.
Recently, Sweeney appeared in The White Lotus, Immaculate, Anyone but You, Madame Web, and Christy, and has produced projects including The Housemaid, in which she stars as a young woman working for a wealthy couple played by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.