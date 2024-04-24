Yasir Hussain appears unfazed by wife Iqra Aziz's fame

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Yasir Hussain appears unfazed by wife Iqra Aziz's fame
Yasir Hussain expresses his thoughts on his wife Iqra Aziz's massive achievements 

Yasir Hussain opened up about how he deals with beloved wife Iqra Aziz’s massive stardom!

The Taxali Gate star in a conversation with Iffat Omar was asked whether his wife’s fame bothers him or not.

In response Hussain highlighted that he is overjoyed by all that she has achieved.

“There are two things, Firstly, I have a theatre background. From the age of 16, I've been affiliated with theatre. I left it for a while but have returned to it now. When you're involved with theatre, you have a very intimate understanding of art. People sit right in front of you and appreciate you or don't appreciate you. No one even recognises you after the show,” The Javed Iqbal actor said.

He continued, "Things like ego, love for fame - they don't get instilled in you. You have no need for them. All you need at that point are claps for your work, not for yourself. You become quite selfless after doing theatre, as per what I have learned."

"When you're that selfless, you don't care about who is more famous than you are. The people whom I want as my fans Alhamdulillah, I have them," the Lahore Se Aagey actor added. 

When questioned if he is a proud husband, Yasir Hussain immediately addressed, "Obviously, why not? "If you look at it, who is closer to me in my life than Iqra? No one. No one can be. Even my child comes second. My wife is number one for me."

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are parents to a son named, Kabir Hussain. 

Entertainment News

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehnga on her big day for THIS reason

Taapsee Pannu ditched a lehnga on her big day for THIS reason

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star Alaya F opens up on the film's box office failure

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' star Alaya F opens up on the film's box office failure
Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie melts hearts

Kiara Advani's sun-kissed selfie melts hearts

Saba Qamar drops a bunch of mirror selfies in white: SEE

Saba Qamar drops a bunch of mirror selfies in white: SEE
Sonya Hussyn shares her diet plan

Sonya Hussyn shares her diet plan

Mahira Khan teases fans with social media absence

Mahira Khan teases fans with social media absence
Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s athletic genes

Sania Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s athletic genes
Feroze Khan's beautiful clicks with daughter go viral: SEE

Feroze Khan's beautiful clicks with daughter go viral: SEE
Mathira missed taking a photo with Salman Khan: Here's why

Mathira missed taking a photo with Salman Khan: Here's why
'Ishq Murshid' star Hira Tareen receives death threats

'Ishq Murshid' star Hira Tareen receives death threats

5 times Hania Amir served major style goals in ethnic outfits

5 times Hania Amir served major style goals in ethnic outfits

Asim Azhar teases first album ‘Bematlab’ after sudden Instagram wipeout

Asim Azhar teases first album ‘Bematlab’ after sudden Instagram wipeout

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England