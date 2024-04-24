Yasir Hussain appears unfazed by wife Iqra Aziz's fame

Yasir Hussain opened up about how he deals with beloved wife Iqra Aziz’s massive stardom!
The Taxali Gate star in a conversation with Iffat Omar was asked whether his wife’s fame bothers him or not.
In response Hussain highlighted that he is overjoyed by all that she has achieved.
“There are two things, Firstly, I have a theatre background. From the age of 16, I've been affiliated with theatre. I left it for a while but have returned to it now. When you're involved with theatre, you have a very intimate understanding of art. People sit right in front of you and appreciate you or don't appreciate you. No one even recognises you after the show,” The Javed Iqbal actor said.
He continued, "Things like ego, love for fame - they don't get instilled in you. You have no need for them. All you need at that point are claps for your work, not for yourself. You become quite selfless after doing theatre, as per what I have learned."
"When you're that selfless, you don't care about who is more famous than you are. The people whom I want as my fans Alhamdulillah, I have them," the Lahore Se Aagey actor added.
When questioned if he is a proud husband, Yasir Hussain immediately addressed, "Obviously, why not? "If you look at it, who is closer to me in my life than Iqra? No one. No one can be. Even my child comes second. My wife is number one for me."
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are parents to a son named, Kabir Hussain.