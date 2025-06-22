2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins 

Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande, and XO topped the list of winners at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
While Hollywood’s A-listers attended the star-studded event on Saturday, June 21, Rihanna received honoree of the night as she won the ICON Silver Bump Award virtually, due to her third pregnancy.
The awards gala was hosted by the Grammy-winning artist, Tyla, and the ceremony saw the distribution of 5000 gallons of the show’s signature green go.
Carpenter dominated this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards by winning three awards, including Favorite Song, Favorite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Album for Short n’ Sweet.
In addition to the Man Child crooner, Benson Boone also won Favorite Male Breakout Artist, while, SZA took home Favorite Female Artist and Bruno Mars scored Favorite Male Artist.
Below is the complete list of winners in the television as well as film categories:
TELEVISION
Favorite Kids’ TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)
Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty
Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)
Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
FILM
Favorite Film: Wicked
Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)
Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)
Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2
Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie: Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)
Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)
Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)
Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)
MUSIC
Favorite Female Artist: SZA
Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids
Favorite Song: ‘Taste’ – Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Music Collaboration: ‘luther’ – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone
Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Favorite Global Music Star: Africa: Tyla
Favorite Song from a Movie: ‘Defying Gravity’ – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)
Favorite Viral Song: ‘Bluest Flame’ – Selena Gomez, benny blanco
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James
Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter
Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed
Fan Favorite Kids’ Creator: Ms. Rachel
Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast