2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins

The 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards was hosted by Grammy-winning artist, Tyla

2025 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins
2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande dominate with top wins 

Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande, and XO topped the list of winners at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

While Hollywood’s A-listers attended the star-studded event on Saturday, June 21, Rihanna received honoree of the night as she won the ICON Silver Bump Award virtually, due to her third pregnancy.

The awards gala was hosted by the Grammy-winning artist, Tyla, and the ceremony saw the distribution of 5000 gallons of the show’s signature green go.

Carpenter dominated this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards by winning three awards, including Favorite Song, Favorite Female Breakout Artist, and Favorite Album for Short n’ Sweet.

In addition to the Man Child crooner, Benson Boone also won Favorite Male Breakout Artist, while, SZA took home Favorite Female Artist and Bruno Mars scored Favorite Male Artist.

Below is the complete list of winners in the television as well as film categories:   

TELEVISION

Favorite Kids’ TV Show: The Thundermans: Undercover

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Favorite Family TV Show: XO, Kitty

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Favorite Reality TV Show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

FILM

Favorite Film: Wicked

Favorite Movie Actor: Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Favorite Movie Actress: Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

Favorite Animated Movie: Inside Out 2

Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie: Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie: Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

Favorite Villain: Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite Butt-Kicker: Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

MUSIC

Favorite Female Artist: SZA

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Music Group: Stray Kids

Favorite Song: ‘Taste’ – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Music Collaboration: ‘luther’ – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Favorite Female Breakout Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Male Breakout Artist: Benson Boone

Favorite Album: Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Favorite Global Music Star: Africa: Tyla

Favorite Song from a Movie: ‘Defying Gravity’ – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked)

Favorite Viral Song: ‘Bluest Flame’ – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Female Sports Star: Simone Biles

Favorite Male Sports Star: LeBron James

Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator: Salish Matter

Favorite Gamer: IShowSpeed

Fan Favorite Kids’ Creator: Ms. Rachel

Favorite Podcast: LOL Podcast

Read more : Entertainment
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
David Beckham, Victoria unfazed by Nicola Peltz's false claims amid fued
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been involved in a family rift with son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter fulfils childhood wish at Kids' Choice Awards
Sabrina Carpenter makes heartfelt promise after big win at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Millie Bobby Brown joins Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' craze with hot moves
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Millie Bobby Brown's trendy dance moves on her new track 'Manchild'
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber spotted without wedding ring amid Justin divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber steps out without wedding ring after unfollowing Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended their tumultuous three-years of marriage in 2017
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna accepts Icon Award virtually ahead of ‘The Smurfs’ release
Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors
The Rhode founder was seen without wedding ring as her left hand prominently visible during recent outing
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears
'F1' star is distraught due to his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with Keoni Rose
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath
'Bad Boys' star opened up about the infamous moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
Lee Min-ho's fans spoil him with extravagant gifts on his 38th birthday: SEE
'The Legend of the Blue Sea' star celebrates his 38th birthday with whopping gifts from ardent fans
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit
David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie 'Superman'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch
'Lover' singer and the NFL player were spotted leaving a Manhattan restaurant