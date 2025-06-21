Dua Lipa gets emotional as she performs first ever show at Wembley

Dua Lipa overcame with tears as she took on the stage in Wembley for her first ever show.
On Friday, June 21, the Levitating singer gave a mesmerizing performance to a sold-out crowd as she kicked off the first of her two nights at the venue.
She sizzled in a slew of dazzling sequin outfits, including an embellished one-piece paired with fishnet stockings, a white lace jumpsuit and sheer blue gown with a thigh-high split, as she belted out a number of her hits like One Kiss, Levitating, Training Season and Maria.
During the two-hour show, Dua surprised the crowd by bringing out a big 90s legend, Jamiroquai, whose real name is Jay Kay, for a special performance of his song, Virtual Insanity.
The Be The One singer also paused the show to express her heartfelt gratitude over performing at Wembley.
“This is so surreal and so crazy. It means the absolute world to me that you are here tonight. It feels like I've waited my whole life for this moment,” she said to the crowd.
Dua continued, “This is such a massive, massive milestone for me, I've had a lump in my throat from the moment this show started.”
“It's been 10 years since our first ever London show, which happened to be about 350 people, and I dreamt of a night like this where I get to be in front of 70,000 people. I'm so, so blown away,” she added.
Dua Lipa is set to continue her Radical Optimism tour with a second night at Wembley on Saturday, before heading to Liverpool and London.