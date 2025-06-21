Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears

'F1' star is distraught due to his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with Keoni Rose

Brad Pitt's heartbreak deepens as Shiloh's love life sparks new fears

Brad Pitt is reportedly in "despair" over his daughter Shiloh's recent decisions after the concerns surrounding his son Pax's alleged history of vehicle crashes and persistent partying.

As per Radar Online, a source shared that the F1 star is distraught due to his estranged daughter Shiloh Jolie's intimate relationship with fellow dancer Keoni Rose.

"Brad is deeply frustrated because he feels Shiloh has been poisoned against him by Angelina," an insider said.

According to an insider, the Troy star put the blame on the Maria starlet for not allowing him to lend any parental counsel to Shiloh.

An insider added, "He doesn't know who her friends are or what they do. He's out of the loop but he hears and sees enough, and he fears she is being allowed too much freedom too soon and could be pulled into some unpleasant situations."

"She is very young and vulnerable, hanging in a crowd that may not have her best interests at heart, and she might make choices that she'll later regret," a tipster revealed.

Sharing about Brad's emotion, the source mentioned, "Brad would love to just have a talk with Shiloh and get some peace of mind that she knows what she's doing, but he's been totally shut off and can only look on from a distance and worry."

To note, Shiloh' went on the PDA-filled outing with Rose which has contributed to Brad Pitt's growing concerns.

The couple was spotted shopping on L.A.'s trendy Melrose Avenue the day before Shiloh's 19th birthday, May 27.

Shiloh was spotted with a bag full of purchases, and Rose's arm was possessively wrapped around Shiloh's back.

