Rihanna delivers emotional speech at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Rihanna attended the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards virtually to receive an esteemed title.

On Saturday, June 21, the Diamond hitmaker accepted the Icon Award during a video segment.

The event host Tyla introduced Rihanna before starting the segment, “The Icon Award is a very special award, and we all know and love Rihanna. She's been a huge influence in music, fashion, beauty, you name it. She inspires so many like myself, so, give it up for Bad Gal RiRi!"

A few minutes later, the Grammy winner appeared on screen to deliver an emotional speech.

Rihanna started with, “Thank you all so much for this incredible award. I am beyond honored to be named your 2025 Icon. I'm even more honored to be able to share this moment with all of you, because none of this would be possible with you.”

She added, “This is obviously a big deal for me, and I just want to take this moment to remind all of you that wherever you are right now is significant and crucial to where you are about to go."

While expressing gratitude, the pregnant singer noted, “Own your space in this world, and know that you are chosen for greatness. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, this truly means so much to me.”

Before concluding, she said, "Oh, and one more thing before I go," which was followed by the crowd getting slimed in blue, in support of her upcoming Smurfs movie.

The Smurfs release date:

Rihanna’s upcoming film, The Smurfs, is set to release on July 18, 2025.

