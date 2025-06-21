Jennifer Aniston reveals surprising career milestone still on her 'bucket list'

After nearly four decades of lighting up both the big and small screens, there is one dream of Jennifer Aniston that she is yet to fulfil!
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the Friends star revealed what she still hopes to accomplish in her breakthrough career.
"I definitely want to do a Broadway play," Jennifer, who has launched a new campaign with Smartwater, told the outlet.
She went on to explain, "That's on my bucket list but it's finding the time and finding the right piece, the right material."
"But I absolutely have to do a play on Broadway," The Morning Show alum added.
Jennifer’s sweet confession come as a surprise to fans who have watched her transition seamlessly between TV and film.
In her early career, the Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award-winner starred in a few Off-Broadway productions and had roles in a series of television shows, before her big-screen debut occurred through 1993's Leprechaun.
The actress then went on to play Rachel Green in Friends during the series' entire run from 1994 to 2004.
Jennifer Aniston is currently starring in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which is scheduled to release its fourth season later this year.
She is also gearing up for a film Hail Mary and a currently untitled project directed by Sophie Goodhart.