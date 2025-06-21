David Corenswet reveals hilarious bathroom struggle in ‘Superman’ suit

David Corenswet plays the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie 'Superman'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
David Corenswet is maybe a Superman but even superheroes need quick bathroom breaks!

During a recent interview with People Magazine, the Superman actor revealed the unexpected struggles of wearing the iconic Man of Steel costume.

“There are lots of zippers, but there's no single zipper that allows me to go to the bathroom, which you would think would be quite straightforward,” David told the outlet.

He went on to share, “But nothing is straightforward about these things. I mean, we talked about it and we tried and it was not worth the costs that came with it.

David was then asked about if that was torture for him, to which he replied, “not at all.”

“I never had an issue with that. I had the most amazing dresser you could ask for, Scotty, who was sort of like a, I don't know, he felt like a mob fixer. He was always in my ear going, ‘Do you need a break? Do you need a break? Tell ‘em you need a break and we can step you out. I'll tell him it's me,’” he shared.

David Corenswet was announced as the Man of Steel in director James Gunn's upcoming movie Superman in 2023.

The film, which also stars Nicholas Hoult, is set to hit cinemas on July 11, 2025.

