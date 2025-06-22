Johnny Depp makes rare comments about his infamous trial against Amber Heard

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ended their tumultuous three-years of marriage in 2017

Johnny Depp has finally shared his side of the story after his nasty MeToo battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean alum candidly opened up about how the long legal trial against his former wife has ultimately affected his successful acting career.

In a conversation with The Sunday Times, Depp claimed that following his divorce from Heard in 2017, a few people, whose names he did not mention in the lawsuit, allegedly betrayed him due to the serious allegations made by his ex-partner.

"As weird as I am, certain things can be trusted, and my loyalty is the last thing anybody could question. I was with one agent for 30 years, but she spoke in court about how difficult I was," the 62-year-old American actor told the British outlet.

He continued revealing the facts that appear to be hurtful during his messy legal fight with the Aquaman starlet, saying, "I’ll tell you what hurts, there are people, and I’m thinking of three, who did me dirty."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard high-profile case trial: 

For those unaware, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were involved in a legal battle in 2022 after they parted ways in 2017.

The popular actor sued his actress wife in 2022 in Virginia after her sensational Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse.

In the article, Heard did not mention the name of Depp, but she indirectly alleged that her former husband physically abused her during their tumultuous marriage of three years.

However, Depp won his defamation case against Heard on June 1, 2022. The two reportedly ended the lawsuit after settling, under which she paid the actor $1 million.  

