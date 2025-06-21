Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy secret cozy date night: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoying the couple's time as they step out for a relaxed summer date night in New York City.
The Look What You Made Me Do singer and the Kansas City Chief Tight End were spotted leaving a Manhattan restaurant on Friday, June 20.
In a shared video, Kelce can be seen shaking a hand with a restaurant employee before leaving the building, as Swift followed closely behind.
The couple then briefly clasped hands before stepping into their waiting car.
For their romantic night out, the Blank Space singer donned a light blue tank top and a white skirt, while the NFL player opted for a white T-shirt and white shorts.
Prior to this outing, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic night came after the couple was spotted attending Game 4 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Final on June 12.
In Sunrise Florida, at the Bank Arena, Swift and Kelce watched the matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.
Swift looked classy in a cream jacket and track shorts completing her look with her signature red lip.
Meanwhile, Kelce opted to don a bright red sweatshirt and matching shorts, which he paired with a red and white hat.
Notably, following the summer end, Swift is "really looking forward" to supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce during the upcoming NFL season.